Death toll from rains, floods in Pak reach 310

Islamabad, Sep 13 : The death toll due to the recent torrential rains and subsequent floods across Pakistan has increased to 310, while 239 people were injured, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

In its latest update on Saturday, the NDMA said the victims comprised 135 men, 107 children and 70 women, The Express Tribune reported.

Sindh was worst affected province with 136 fatalities, followed by 116 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16 in Punjab, 21 in Balochistan, 12 in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and 11 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NDMA said the injured persons comprised six women, 142 men and 41 children, while 78,521 houses were destroyed and another 139,102 were damaged.

The heavy downpour also damaged 13 roads, 10 bridges, three hotels, three shops, five mosques and seven powerhouses.

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) said on Saturday that all the main rivers, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej, flowing at normal levels, except for the Indus which was in medium flood.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.