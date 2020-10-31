Death toll from Turkey’s earthquake rises to 35: Minister

News Desk 1Published: 1st November 2020 2:17 am IST
Death toll from Turkey's earthquake rises to 35: Minister

Istanbul, Nov 1 : Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the death toll in the strong earthquake that hit Turkey’s western province of Izmir has increased to 35.

Speaking to reporters in Izmir on Saturday, Koca said 243 people are under treatment in the hospitals, while eight others in intensive care units, three of whom are in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Koca said earlier that at least 885 people were wounded in the tremor, which struck the Aegean Sea off the Seferihisar district on Friday.

The minister also urged citizens in the disaster areas to strictly follow the coronavirus-related rules to reduce the infection risk.

READ:  Axis Bank's Q2 net profit rises to Rs 1,683 cr

Meanwhile, rescue teams saved a mother and her three children from rubble 23 hours after the earthquake.

Another citizen was rescued from the debris of an apartment building 26 hours after the quake, according to press reports.

Rescue operations are continuing nonstop to reach more survivors trapped in the ruins.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 1st November 2020 2:17 am IST
Back to top button