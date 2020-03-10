As death toll reaches 237, Iran releases about 70,000 prisoners

A+ A-

Dubai: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Iran has released about 70,000 prisoners.

Mizan, the news site of the judiciary, quoted Iranian judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi as saying, “The release of the prisoners, to the point where it doesn’t create insecurity in society … will continue.”

However it was not specified if or when those released would need to return to jail.

Iran has confirmed 237 deaths due to coronavirus and 7,161 have tested positive.

The Health Ministry at a news conference Monday revealed that there are over 7,640 confirmed cases of the virus across the wider Mideast. Amid the outbreak Mideast stock markets have significantly dropped and oil prices have fell by levels unseen since the 1991 Gulf War.