Death toll rises to 73 in Houthi strike on Yemen training camp

Cairo: The death toll from a Houthi missile strike on a government military camp in southern Yemen rose to 73 people, all new recruits, making it the deadliest strike since fighting in the country began escalating three months ago, a senior Yemeni government official said Tuesday, October 20.

The recruits were all aged between 18 and 20, and some were still missing a day after the Iranian-backed rebels hit the al-Alam training camp in the southern province of Shabwa with ballistic missiles, Shabwa governor Awad Ibn al-Wazir told The Associated Press.

Monday’s strike was part of a recent surge of fighting in Yemen, which started when forces from the internationally recognised government and Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes on Houthi-held Sanaa International Airport in July, shattering a 2022 ceasefire deal that largely stopped fighting in the country’s civil war.

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The Houthis have also fired missiles and drones on Saudi Arabia, which has struggled to counter the Houthi attacks, even with far superior US-supplied arms.

Casualties were new recruits, being trained to provide security

The strike on the al-Alam camp hit while recruits were lining up in formation for a training session. Videos from the area circulated online and were analysed by The Associated Press, showing many motionless bodies lying on the sandy ground of the camp.

The strike also wounded more than 200 other recruits, the governor said.

The casualties were new recruits from across Shabwa being trained to provide security in the province and not for combat operations, he said.

“This had nothing to do with frontlines,” he said. “They had not attacked anyone or advanced against anything. It was only to protect the security of their province.”

Another government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media, said several suffered serious injuries and were transferred to hospitals in other provinces in life-threatening condition. He said at least 15 of the recruits killed were from a single Yemeni tribe.

Houthis fired three ballistic missiles

The Shabwa provincial government said in a statement Monday that the Houthis fired three ballistic missiles on the camp. The Houthis claimed the attack, saying they had killed and wounded dozens but did not provide further details.

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The camp, which was previously used by a militia backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is located in the Jardan district, north of the provincial capital of Ataq. It sits on a crucial supply line connecting to the government-controlled province of Marib.

Shabwa and Marib, along with neighbouring Hadramawt province, contain what has been dubbed the Yemeni government’s “triangle of power,” a strategic area in which the country’s oil and gas production is located.

Riyadh Airport targeted again

On Tuesday, authorities in Saudi Arabia issued an attack warning for the capital area in the late morning, followed by the sound of an explosion in northern Riyadh where the King Khalid International Airport is located. The airport has come under repeated Houthi attacks this month, forcing the facility to suspend its operations.

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The all-clear was given a short time later, and Saudi Arabia said a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis had been intercepted.

Yemen first plunged into civil war in 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year in an attempt to restore the government to power. The conflict created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters and killed more than 150,000 people.