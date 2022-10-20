Debate over hijab: Kiskay rokey ruka hai savera

In colleges if the management mandates a uniform, students should wear clothes that are in the interests of unity, equality and public order. Are we not implicitly told hijab leads to disunity, inequality, public disorder? Maybe bangles as well? And a bindi perhaps? Where do we draw the line where flexibility facilitates invaluable selective hostile misinterpretation, linguistic precision is avoided at all costs, to suit political bosses, while courts have their hands tied: they can interpret, cannot legislate! Convenient, no?

The Karnataka Education Act, 1983 was enacted to …cultivate a scientific and secular outlook via education. Sec. 7 entitles government to prescribe curricula, etc. – (1) Subject to such rules as prescribed, Government may, in respect of educational institutions, by order specify… (v) to promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood …transcending religious… diversities to renounce practices derogatory to the dignity of women; (vi) to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture;” and so, some questions: (a) does a hijab deserve to be prohibited? (b) is it a practice derogatory to dignity of women or does it add to that dignity? (c) does it preserve our composite culture or destroy it? What could the judges have been thinking?

An order by the State constituted College Betterment Committees and the Committee of the Government Pre-University College for Girls, Udupi, on 23.6.2018, passed a resolution “to maintain the same uniform as last year like blue coloured chudidar pant, white coloured with blue colour checks top and blue pant coloured shawl on the shoulders. Do you follow? A blue shawl on shoulders is a culturally assimilated student. Cover the head, and you are a disruptive element, an obstacle to unity and uniformity. Logic and common sense may dispute it, but that is how it must be, for the Courts have spoken!

What was Krishna Iyer’s line? “Legislative futility must be eliminated so far as interpretative possibility permits.” If legislative provisions ought not to be rendered futile, with how much more force would that apply to Constitutional provisions? Let’s see. The judicial process is on. The larger bench is yet to be constituted. The night is darkest before the dawn. We wait, and hope.

Shafeeq Rahman Mahajir is a well-known lawyer and columnist based in Hyderabad