Debbi’s e-Visa revoked for indulging in activities against India

New Delhi: British Lawmaker Debbie Abraham e-business Visa was revoked by the Indian government for her anti-India activities and the same was conveyed to her on February 14 said the Government sources yesterday.

Ms Abraham’s who chairs a parliamentary group focused on Kashmir issue was not allowed to permitted to enter after she landed at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on February 17.

Granting or rejecting permission or revocation of a visa or travel authorization is the sovereign right of a country and we exercised our power said the sources.

“Her e-Business visa was revoked on February 14, 2020 on account of her indulging in activities which went against India’s national interest. The rejection of the e-Business visa was intimated to her on February 14,” a close source said.

Ms Abrahams was issued an e-Business visa on October 7 last year which was valid till October 5, 2020 for attending business meetings.