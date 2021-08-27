‘Debris from Secretariat construction being dumped into Hussain Sagar’

Hyderabad: A petition filed with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by city-based activist said that the debris from the construction of the new secretariat building is being dumped inside the Hussain Sagar lake, creating islands inside its full tank level (FTL) boundary.

Lake protection activist Lubna Sarwat in her NGT petition provided photographs and satellite images towards the proof that the construction debris is being dumped.

Islands formed from debris inside the FTL of lake.

Work under progress inside the FTL of the lake.

Further, the petition said that the government is creating islands from the debris inside the FTL, for which no documents were made available in public. The Joint Committee, appointed by NGT on lake pollution, was clueless about such happening too.

Satellite images too show the debris deposited inside the lake.

“At a time when the Tribunal is seized with the matter of stopping pollution in Hussain Sagar, the government blatantly responds by dumping the construction debris inside the lake and further masquerading it as islands. Therefore, strict action should be taken,” Sarwat stated in her petition.

She sought a vigilance probe into the debris dumping scam.