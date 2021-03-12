Debutante Sharvari Wagh: ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2 is full masala, popcorn entertainer’

Mumbai, March 11 : Debutante Sharvari Wagh says her debut Bollywood film “Bunty Aur Babli 2” is a full-on masala popcorn entertainer and that she cannot wait for the film to release in theatres.

“‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is a full masala, popcorn entertainer and I can’t wait for the film to release in theatres! It’s a laugh riot and I’m fortunate that I have got this film as my launch in Bollywood. The script is so brilliantly written that it has given me so many moments to shine and I think and hope I have done justice to those scenes and the film,” she said.

Sharvari has been paired opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film as they play Bunty and Babli in this film.

“As an actor, I have waited patiently for my debut film to release in theatres and that time is coming soon. I have worked really hard to get this film. I know that I have worked tirelessly to deliver a good performance and catch people’s attention,” she said.

Sharvari is confident that “Bunty Aur Babli 2” will be loved by everyone who loves watching commercial Hindi films.

“I’m only manifesting positivity around the release and I hope that it entertains the whole of India. It is a film meant for Hindi film lovers across generations and everyone would want to watch it with their families on the big screen,” said Sharvari.

“Bunty Aur Babli 2” is slated to release on April 23. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

