Decades-old demand of ‘Ahir Regiment’ raised its head again in Bhopal

Bhopal: Decades-old demand of instituting ‘Ahir Regiment’ raised its head again here when thousands of Yadav and Ahir community members, including ex-servicemen, from across the country descended in Bhopal here on MVM college ground on Sunday. They came from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to participate in the rally to press their demand.

Later, a delegation submitted a memorandum to the Bhopal district administration demanding the government to form a full-fledged infantry regiment for the community at the earliest. Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Ahir and Yadav community members have come out strongly pressing for their demand of ‘Ahir Regiment’. A few days earlier, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had written to the Prime Minister and defence minister to institute the regiment.

The community members said they have been raising the demands for decades but the government had not considered it. Highlighting the bravery and patriotism of Yadavs, the community leaders said that the Yadavs have made a lot of sacrifices in Pre-Independence and Post-Independence. They laid down their lives for the country combating the enemies at the Line of Control, in 1962 during the Indo-China war at Rezang La Pass, which is at a height of 17,000 feet, 120 soldiers had laid their lives fighting 3000 Chinese soldiers. All the Indian soldiers belonged to the Yadav community, they said.

Among the martyrs, major Shaitan Singh had received ‘Param Veer Chakra’ and other eight had received ‘Veer Chakra’. In the world war, 243 soldiers martyred were from the Yadav community, they said, adding that Brigadier Yogendra Singh, who was awarded the highest Indian wartime gallantry decoration, the Param Vir Chakra, for his actions during the Kargil War is also a Yadav.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Arun Yadav, who participated in the public meeting, said in the Indian army, there are already Sikh regiment, Rajput regiment, Gorkha regiment, Mahar regiment so why can’t there be Ahir Regiment? And, if Ahir Regiment is instituted it will be a commemoration of the sacrifice made by the community for the country.