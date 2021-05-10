Deccan Alumni Association appeals people to stay at home on Eid-al-Fitr

Hyderabad: Amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, people from all over the world are appealing to Indians to adhere to social distancing norms and wears mask and follow other protocols.

As Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated in this week, Deccan Alumni Association appealed to Muslims to stay at home and follow COVID-19 protocols.

Dr. Mustafa Faisal, a Neurosurgeon said that by staying at home, people can save many lives. Dr. Faisal, a Pulmonologist said that the COVID-19 has claimed the lives of many. Adhere to COVID-19 norms to win the battle against the virus, he added.

President of Deccan Alumni Association Europe Dr. Farookh Khan has appealed to people to stay safe by maintaining social distance and other protocols.

Dr. Nazima Waliullah Hussaini, vice president of Deccan Alumni Association Europe also expressed the similar views and highlighted the importance of following COVID-19 protocol. Dr. Raza Khan, USA stressed on the need to stay away from gatherings.

Quoting a surah, Dr. Obaidullah Junaid, Pulmonologist appealed Muslims to avoid public places.