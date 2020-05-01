Deccan Alumni Association renders free teleconsultations

Hyderabad: The Deccan Alumnii Association (DAA) and Deccan Alumnii Association of North America (DAANA) are actively helping in the Corona Virus Pandemic as practicing Physicians all across the world.

“We the association of 200 doctors from across the globe are three missions: provision of ration kits, teleconsultations and provision of PPE” said Naseem Majid, general secretary DAA.

PPE -Personal Protective Equipment

More than 100 PPE kits have been donated to Gandhi Medical collage with plans to do more distributions at Fever Quarentine Hospital, Muslim Meternity Hospital and others in the near future.

“We being doctors know how important are these PPE kits as a number of doctors are been infected by COVID-19 while treatment. Even worse, it that the government is facing shortage of these kits.”

Ration Distribution

The association have been providing more than 2000 ration kits by now. The kits consists items and basics necessities. They are distributing it in different parts of Hyderabad beside reaching out to some other organizations undertaking this noble work.

Teleconsultation by 25 doctors based on appointment

They have also established phone medical opinion -Teleconsultations – where in Telephone advise is given on some of the limited situations which can be managed over the phone. If the patients conditions is severe than they are asked to visit the nearby hospital.

The secretary of Deccan Alumni Association Dr Naseem Majid MD and President Dr M.A. Majid Adil MS emphasize that though this is a small effort as compared to the various other bigger organizations delivering help, nevertheless. It is a sincere effort on our part to help in whichever way we can in this time of unforeseen and unpredictable difficulties that the world is facing today!

Contact for Appointment: 8125439378

General physician: (Mon-Sat)

Dr. Talha (4pm – 8pm)

Dr. Ahrar (7pm-8pm)

Dr. Khaleel (5pm-7pm)

Dibetologist: (Mon-Sat)

Dr. Azeezullah (4pm- 6pm)

General surgeon: (Mon-Sat)

Dr. Vinod (7pm- 8pm)

Dr. Aleem (7pm- 9pm)

Pulmonologist: (Mon-Sat)

Dr. Faisal (8pm – 9pm)

ENT: (Mon-Sat)

Dr. Khajauddin (7pm-8pm)

Dermatologist: (Mon-Sat)

Dr. Rajkrit (6am – 8am)

Dr. Baseeruddin (11am – 1pm)

Cardiologist: (Mon-Sat)

Dr. Ameen Owaisi (5pm-6pm)

Dr. Baig (3pm – 4pm)

Gynecologist: (Mon-Sat)

Dr. Amina Salma (2pm – 6pm)

Dr. Nazima Aladdin (8pm – 9pm)

Pediatrician: (Mon- Sat)

Dr. Ashfaq Hussain (2pm- 6 pm)

Dr. Omer (4pm – 6pm)

Urologist: (Mon-Sat)

Dr. Adil (4pm-5pm)

Ophthalmologist: (Mon-Sat)

Dr. Sakina (5pm- 6pm)

Dentist: (Mon-Sat)

Dr. Ruchika (3pm- 5pm)

Radiologist: (Mon- Sat)

Dr. Naseer (3pm – 5pm)

Oncologist: (Mon- Sat)

Dr. Mujtaba (4pm – 5pm)

Neurologist: (Mon-Sat)

Dr. Faisal (5pm – 6pm)

Psychiatrist: (Friday)

Dr. Aftab (4pm – 5pm)

Emergency Medicine: (Mon-Sat)

Dr. Revanth Jaiswal (6pm – 8pm)

Pharmacist : (Mon-Sat)

Adeeb (2pm – 4pm)

