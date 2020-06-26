Deccan Alumni Association starts free tele-consultations

Hyderabad: The DCMS Alumnii Association (DAA) and Deccan Alumnii Association of North America (DAANA) are actively helping in the Coronavirus Pandemic as practicing Physicians all across the world.

The organization has been rendering free ration distribution camp and along with phone medical opinion -Teleconsultations – where in Telephone advice is given on some of the limited situations which can be managed over the phone. If the patients conditions is severe than they are asked to visit the nearby hospital.

Now when the pandemic is in its crucial stage the organization had come up with even more services includes various medical necessities.

The organization is providing the information on availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, nearest pharmacy, availability of drugs, nearest labs and testing centers, ambulance services and also the burial services.

The helpline numbers are: 8am – 12am (Day Time) – 7330880222

12am- 8am (Night Time) — 7330867222

Dr.Naseem Majid MD, secretary of Deccan Alumni Association and President Dr.M.A. Majid Adil said, “Emphasize that though this is a small effort as compared to the various other bigger organizations delivering help, nevertheless. It is a sincere effort on our part to help in whichever way we can in this time of unforeseen and unpredictable difficulties that the world is facing today.”