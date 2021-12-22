Decision on extending session after discussion: Bommai

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said a decision on extending the duration of the legislative session including the joint session and budget session will be taken after a discussion.

Presenting his opinion on the view that the session should have more meaningful discussions in the Assembly, Bommai said there would be no problem if the members adhere to the rules and procedures of conduct in the House.

“Both the houses of the legislature have a rich tradition. There are rules and procedures to raise the issues. We should conduct ourselves accordingly,” he said.

Referring to the making best use of the time allotted for debates, Bommai said the Opposition parties should naturally get more time and importance.

“A system of allotting time to a political party according to its strength in the house is in practice in the Lok Sabha. The problem could be resolved if the same system is adopted here,” the Chief Minister said.

Along with the extension of duration of the session, a close look is also needed to examine the effectiveness of the debates witnessed in the house, he said.