Decision on extending session after discussion: Bommai

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 22nd December 2021 7:39 pm IST
Karnataka CM Bommai to chair high-level meeting on Omicron
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said a decision on extending the duration of the legislative session including the joint session and budget session will be taken after a discussion.

Presenting his opinion on the view that the session should have more meaningful discussions in the Assembly, Bommai said there would be no problem if the members adhere to the rules and procedures of conduct in the House.

“Both the houses of the legislature have a rich tradition. There are rules and procedures to raise the issues. We should conduct ourselves accordingly,” he said.

MS Education Academy

Referring to the making best use of the time allotted for debates, Bommai said the Opposition parties should naturally get more time and importance.

“A system of allotting time to a political party according to its strength in the house is in practice in the Lok Sabha. The problem could be resolved if the same system is adopted here,” the Chief Minister said.

Along with the extension of duration of the session, a close look is also needed to examine the effectiveness of the debates witnessed in the house, he said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button