‘Decision pending’ to ‘She said Yes’: Eng Vs Pak match witnesses cute proposal

Thrilling matches and stadiums filled with crazy was all that cricket is known for. But in a rare instance, but not a first, an epic moment was caught during England vs Pakistan’s final T20I of the three-match series in Manchester.

Bringing in a romantic twist to the event, just when Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman were up for batting, cameras caught a man proposing to his partner. The lady, later known as Jill, was seen smiling and overwhelmed with emotion.

The whole crowd cheered as all the cameras turned to the couple, the commentator David Lloyd also joined in on the moment as he narrated the moment to the live TV.

The big screen flashes “Decision pending” as the man, later identified as Phil, went down on one knee, making his lifetime commitment. The screen soon shows “SHE SAID YES!” as the woman with the brightest emotion accepts the ring.

This highlight moment was even tweeted by the page handler, England Cricket.

Decision Pending… ⏳



She said YES! 💍



Congrats Phil and Jill! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SHj0iy45Pw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2021

Some reactions people have to this sweet and heartwarming moment.

Phill and Jill went up the cricket field to fetch a bucket of happiness..Phill went down on one knee and Jill said yay…(not giving up my day job) — Zaki Ahmed (@Gunnerzak) July 21, 2021

This moment stole the whole "Match" 😍 wish them best of Luck stay Blessed 😘 — Mr.Smarty (@Smarty000) July 21, 2021

That's why cricket was my favourite game — Gunjanmaru (@Gunjanmaru1) July 22, 2021

Love that… especially the crowd giving high fives — Dai Jenkins (@DynamicSportsM1) July 21, 2021

Oh yes that was the most crazy beautiful moment of the Match — NAVEED KHAWAJA 🦥 (@noirnaveed) July 21, 2021

In November last year too, cricket fans witnessed an epic proposal uniting two countries playing against each other. During the 2nd ODI between India and Australia at the Sydney cricket ground, a man wearing an Indian jersey, went down on one knee while holding a ring to propose to his partner sporting an Australian jersey. The couple became an internet sensation overnight.