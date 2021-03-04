Decision to expand mosque in Dargah Yousufain

Hyderabad: Telangana State Waqf Board chairman Mohammad Saleem on Wednesday inspected the ongoing works at the Dargah Yousufian and said that the expansion of the mosque there will be ratified by the board.

He instructed officials concerned to provide better facilities for people who come to pray. Saleem also said that the old house which is in a dilapidated condition adjoining the mosque shall be demolished, so that there will be more place in the mosque premises for people to pray in the mosque.

Saleem added that the dargah supervision works is one of the objectives of the waqf board. The ablution place which is 50 years old will be renovated and a new headwater tank will be installed to provide sufficient water to the devotees, he added.

He instructed the officials to file a police complaint against the people who indulge in “illegal activities in the dargah and”. Locals also presented their grievances to the board chairman regarding the activities taking place in the dargah.