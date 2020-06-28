Declare 3rd COVID-19 victim’s area containment zone: Goa MLA

Panaji: A day after a 76-year-old woman from Fatorda became Goa’s third COVID-19 victim, local MLA and GFP chief Vijai Sardesai on Sunday asked the state government to speed up contract tracing in the Chandravaddo area where she stayed and declare it a containment zone.

The woman died in ESI Hospital in Margao on Saturday, while the two earlier deaths in the state from the coronavirus infection were on June 22.

In a statement, Sardesai said the woman reportedly contracted the infection from Ambelim village which is close to Fatorda.

The Fatorda MLA said he had spoken to state health minister Vishwajit Rane and district collector Ajit Roy to declare Chandravaddo a containment zone.

As on Saturday evening, Goa has 1,128 COVID-19 cases, including 705 active ones.

Source: PTI