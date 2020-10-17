Declare deceased Covid frontline workers as martyrs: Manjunath

Mysuru, Oct 17 : C.N. Manjunath, noted cardiologist, Covid warrior and Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research here, on Saturday appealed to the Karnataka government to take steps to declare deceased Covid frontline workers as martyrs.

Delivering his inaugural speech after launching the 10-day Dasara festivities here, he said the state government has taken the first step to recognise the health staff who are working hard to fight the dreaded virus by honouring them.

“But I also want the state government to take initiative to declare deceased health staff as martyrs,” he said.

Cautioning the people not to attack doctors, Manjunath said that the doctors too are human beings and sometimes the success of treatment is not in their hands, as it depends on many factors.

“I have not met a single doctor till date who does not want his patient to recover from a disease. In any case, if treatment fails, emotional family members try to attack the doctor or shame him or her. This is not done. People need to respect the doctors,” he said.

Manjunatrh also appealed that people should stop stigmatising Covid.

“There is no need to stigmatise Covid patients but certainly everyone should be frightened about this dreadful disease. To beat this disease, we need to wear masks all the time and wash our hands frequently till a vaccine is developed,” he said.

Manjunath added that people should sincerely join hands with the state government to fight this dreaded virus.

Throughout the event, Manjunath did not remove his mask just to drive home a point how important it is to wear a mask to fight the pandemic. Even while delivering his speech, he did not remove his mask.

Manjunath disclosed that he sought three blessings from “Nada Devate Chamundeshwari” (the state’s presiding deity Chamundeshwari) that she should intervene to help scientists find a vaccine at the earliest, the world should be free from coronavirus and farmers should be protected from the wrath of the rain god.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.