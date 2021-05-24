Decline in COVID-19 cases in old city, media’s speculations proved baseless

Hyderabad: Noticing a surge in commercial activities during the second wave of COVID-19 in old city, there were speculations in some electronic and social media that the cases in the city will increase which proved baseless.

The state government imposed night curfew during the holy month of Ramzan and lockdown prior to Eid-al-Fitr.

After reviewing the COVID-19 situation in different parts of Greater Hyderabad, the officials of the Health Department revealed that the number of corona cases in old city is less compare to other areas of the city. The officials said that the imposition of night curfew and lockdown helped in controlling the cases.

The Health Department officials stated that the lockdown after Ramzan prevented free movement of the people which decreased the cases. “There is an upward trend in people following the Covid-19 protocols in old city,” acknowledged the officials.

According to GHMC, the number of Covid cases recorded in the areas of the old city such as Purana Pul,, Begum Bazar, Shaalibunda, Saeedabad, Mughalpura, Musarambaug, Golkconda, Mehdipatnam and Langar House were more which declined after imposing the lockdown.

An special medical officer of GHMC said that the people in old city now become more aware and more serious in observing covid protocols. He added, “The cases before the lockdown in Hafiz Babanagar Division were 15 to 20 daily which decreased to 10 now.”

“The number of cases during the second wave was more in Dabeerpura, Yaqutpura, Malakpeth and Azampura. At least one person was affected in every household in these areas. The number of cases decreased significantly in these areas,” said the officer.

Heavy rush of the shoppers was seen during the holy month of Ramadan which lead to apprehension that it will lead to an spike in the number of Corona cases. But it was not to be so.

Some ascribed the decrease in Corona cases after Ramadan to the foods used during the holy month of Ramadan especially Haleem and dry fruits. But the GHMC officials said that there is no scientific evidence to prove that.

The people in the old city are still afraid to undergo Corona test. According to a municipal survey conducted recently, it is found that there are people suffering from fever in 20 to 25 houses in each division. The authorities provided medicines to such patients and advised home isolation to those with symptoms.