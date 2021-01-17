Decline in number of NAAC accredited colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: Number of NAAC accredited colleges has declined in Telangana State. After the expiry of the accreditation of 37 colleges, the count has fallen down from 164 to 127.

According to the Times of India report, the accreditation of more 27 institutions will expire between January and March 2021 bringing the count of NAAC accredited colleges in Telangana State further down to 100.

The accreditation of colleges expired as the visit of the NAAC peer team was postponed due the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

UGC made NAAC accreditation mandatory

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has made it mandatory for the higher education colleges in Telangana to secure NAAC accreditation by 2022.

Expressing views over it, B Madhava Reddy, principal of G Pulla Reddy College of Pharmacy said that the college had submitted the documents in February last year. However, due to the pandemic, the visit of the team got delayed and it is scheduled in the next few months, he added.

It may be mentioned that last year, the peer teams of NAAC had inspected only 30 colleges in Telangana State.