Deepender Hooda calls for special Parliament session on farmers’ demands

Gurugram, Jan 4 : The Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday said that a special Parliament session should be called to debate on the demands of the farmers.

Hooda visited Gurugram, where he met the farmers sitting on protest in a ground near Rajiv Chowk and expressed his solidarity with them.

Hooda said that the Central government should abandon its arrogance and accept the demands of the farmers.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said the saffron party is busy organising rallies in West Bengal, but has used the excuse of the Covid-19 pandemic to lock Parliament.

While addressing the people at the protesting site, Hooda said, “Lakhs of farmers are demonstrating for the past 40 days against the three black agricultural laws in the national capital and more than 50 farmers have been martyred so far but the government is adamant on its decision. The government should listen to them.”

“I have decided not to celebrate my birthday this year, which falls on January 4, until the demands of farmers are fulfilled,” he said.

Former Union Minister Jai Parkash, who was also present at the site, said, “This fight is not just about the farmers but about people across the country. The Union government is adopting a dictatorial attitude against the farmers by not accepting their demands.”

Several other Congress leaders also joined the protest and said that the government should leave its stubborn attitude and accept the demands of the farmers.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.