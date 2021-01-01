Deepika Padukone begins ‘Audio Diaries’ after deleting social media posts

Mumbai: After leaving the netizens in shock by deleting all social media posts, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone hared an audio clip on her Instagram.

On New Year’s eve, Deepika surprised fans with yet another gift as she announced her ‘audio diary’ on Instagram. Deepika wrote, “It’s 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone! What are you grateful for…?.”

In the audio piece, Deepika Padukone can be heard saying that the year 2020 has been a year full of gratitude for her. She said, “you all will agree with me that 2020 was a year full of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present. And as for 2021, all I can wish for myself and for everyone around me is good health and peace of mind.”

Deepika Padukone, who currently has 27.7 million followers on Twitter and over 52 million on Instagram, deleted all her tweets and Instagram pictures on December 31. Initially, netizens wondered if Deepika’s social media platforms had been hacked. However, it subsequently came to notice that it was the actress who changed her display images.

However, the ‘Highlights’ of her Instagram stories are still up on her profile.

While many wondered if it’s just another social media strategy by Deepika Padukone for 2021, a section of netizens think that she has a New Year’s surprise planned for them.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in ‘Chhapaak’ and will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83. The film is about India’s first cricket World Cup victory. Husband Ranveer Singh will lead the film as Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia Dev. She recently shot for Shakun Batra’ untitled film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in Goa. Deepika Padukone is also rumoured to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s next Pathan, to be produced by Yash Raj Films.