Deepika Padukone clocks 14 years in Bollywood

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 9th November 2021 11:07 pm IST
Deepika Padukone clocks 14 years in Bollywood
Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Mumbai: It has been 14 years since audiences were introduced to Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who made her debut with the hit flick ‘Om Shanti Om’, starring opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

To mark the special day, Deepika took to her Instagram Story and posted a video of various beautiful moments from the film.

In the background, she chose the recently viral version of ‘Ajab Si‘, sung by internet sensation Janani. The original song was sung by KK.

MS Education Academy

The end of the video read, “14 years of Om Shanti Om’.

https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/deepika_inn.PNG

In the film, Deepika played a double role – Shantipriya and Sandhya aka Sandy after her reincarnation.

Helmed by Farah Khan, the film also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher in pivotal roles.

Also Read
Bigg Boss 15: Audience’s favorite contestant becomes first VIP

After making a strong mark from her debut film, Deepika went on to deliver some major hits including ‘Love Aaj Kal’ (2009), ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ (2013), ‘Tamasha’ (2015), ‘Padmaavat’ (2018) and ‘Chhapaak’ (2020).

‘Chhapaak’, based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, also marked Deepika’s production debut in Bollywood.

Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s next.

She is also a part of ‘The Intern’ remake starring Amitabh Bachchan and will also be seen in ‘Pathan’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button