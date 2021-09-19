Deepika Padukone crashes Ranveer Singh’s chat with fans

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh treated his fans to a chat session. However, it was hilariously crashed by his actress-wife, Deepika Padukone, who wanted to know when the livewire star was reaching home.

During the Instagram chat on Saturday night, a slew of other celebrities too chose to be a part of the ‘Ask me anything’ session and sent in their own comments and questions, including Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

Deepika dropped in a question: “When are you coming home?”

To which, Ranveer replied: “Khana garam kar lo baby, main abhi buss ponch hi raha hoon (Warm up the food, baby, I am just about to reach) adding a kiss emoji.”

A social media user asked the ‘Gully Boy’ actor: “One word for ur wifey.”

He said: “Queen”.

Ranveer and Deepika keep sharing loved-up comments on social media for each other. Last week, Deepika shared a picture of Ranveer sleeping.

“My Morning View! @ranveersingh (click emoji) – Yours Truly,” Deepika wrote alongside it.

Ranveer’s close friend and ‘Gunday’ co-actor Arjun Kapoor asked him: “How are you so sexy baba?”

“Aap ki training (All your training) @arjunkapoor,” replied Ranveer.

Tiger Shroff called Ranveer a “beaasttt”.

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s sports biography ’83’, based on India’s win at the World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.