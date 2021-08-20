Deepika Padukone demanded 25 crore from Bhansali, know why

Mumbai: Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much anticipated upcoming project Baiju Bawra is in news ever since it has been announced. Ranveer Singh has been roped in by the makers to play male lead. And there were strong rumours that his actress wife, Deepika Padukone, was reportedly asked to play a female lead.

Last week a few reports that surfaced online suggested that the Ram Leela actress was dropped from the project as she was asking for the exact same fee as Ranveer Singh. The reason behind Deepika turning down the project was the actress demanded approximately Rs. 20-25 cr. as her remuneration for the film.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Deepika had quoted approximately Rs. 20-25 cr. for the venture. However, given the budget and scale of the film it was highly unlikely that she would get remuneration in that range. This was one of the reasons she decide to opt out of the venture.”

Meanwhile, Baiju Bawra is the remake of the 1952 film of the same name, starring Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari.