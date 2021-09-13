Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her ‘morning view’

Deepika Padukone shared a sweet picture of her morning view that features none other than her husband-- Ranveer Singh

By ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 13th September 2021 2:57 pm IST
Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her 'morning view'
Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Mumbai: Driving away her fans’ Monday blues, actor Deepika Padukone shared a sweet picture of her morning view that features none other than her husband– Ranveer Singh.

In the image, Ranveer can be seen sleeping with his face covered with a grey hoodie.

“My Morning View!@ranveersingh- Yours Truly,” Deepika captioned the Instagram image which was clicked by her.

MS Education Academy

Fans were left in the awe of the couple’s cute PDA moment. Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, “Awwww.” Another one wrote, “Craving for such morning view.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple has a lot of projects in their kitty. Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s next. She is also a part of ‘The Intern’ remake.

On the other hand, Ranveer will feature in ’83’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Cirkus’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button