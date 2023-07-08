Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s divorce reports pop up again!

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone prefers to keep her personal life private. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t indulge in some social media PDA with her husband, Ranveer Singh. The couple, who married in November 2018 after dating for six years, have never failed to shower each other with love.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Divorce Rumours

For many months now, speculations about the trouble in their paradise have been doing rounds on the internet. They never bothered to issue any official statement about the rumours and just quashed them by appearing together at different events.

However, after Deepika failed to wish her husband a happy birthday, people began to wonder about the current divorce allegations. Their separation rumours have now crawled back onto the internet.

Ranveer Singh, who turned 38 on July 6, received birthday greetings from film industry colleagues and fans all across the world. However, not from his adored.

The Project K actress, who is frequently posting updates about her life, does not appear to have shared anything with her spouse on his birthday. This has devastated the hearts of the admirers, and some are now wondering if there is trouble in paradise.

Since she is now preoccupied with her forthcoming films, Project K and Fighter, this month is particularly significant for Deepika. Ranveer, on the other hand, will appear in Rocky Aur Raani Kii Prem Kahaani from Karan Johar.