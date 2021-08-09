Deepika Padukone removed from Baiju Bawra? Reason will stun you

Mumbai: One of the most discussed upcoming movies of Bollywood, Baiju Bawra is in news ever since it was announced. Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial has roped in Ranveer Singh as the titular character. Fans are quite excited to know about the female lead in the much-anticipated project.

Earliere, a few reports suggested that actress Deepika Padukone is being considered by the makers to play the female lead in Baiju Bawra. It is noteworthy that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has worked with Deepika and Ranveer in three hit films, namely Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastaani and Padmaavat. Fans were very excited when to know that the filmmaker is considering bringing back the hit pairing for another film.

However, when Deepika was offered the film, she reportedly demanded equal remuneration as her co-star. According to Bollywood Hungama report, Deepika Padukone is now out of consideration for Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Baiju Bawra as she asked for the same fee as her husband Ranveer Singh.

A source quoted in the newsportal said, “Apparently, Deepika wants the same remuneration as her husband. Not a penny more, not a penny less. A champion for pay parity among actors and actresses, Deepika has been demanding and getting as much her leading men in her recent films. But, this time in Baiju Bawra, Bhansali has regretfully turned down her request for pay parity”.

Pay disparity between male actors and female actors has been an ongoing debate since a long time. However, till now there’s no solution to it. In fact, when actresses demand equal pay either they are trolled, replaced or removed.

Meanwhile, Baiju Bawra is the remake of the 1952 film of the same name, starring Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari.