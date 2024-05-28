Deepika Padukone sells her latest yellow outfit for Rs...

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently graced an event here in a striking yellow gown designed by Gauri & Nainika. The eye-catching dress featured an empire-cut cotton midi silhouette with a dramatic flare, perfectly accentuating her pregnancy glow.

But this wasn’t just a fashion statement. Deepika, known for her philanthropic endeavors, decided to auction off the gown for charity. She announced the sale on her Instagram, and within minutes, the dress was completely sold out. The winning bid? A whopping Rs 34,000!

The proceeds from the sale will go towards a noble cause, showcasing Deepika’s commitment to making a positive impact beyond the red carpet. Her fans and fellow celebrities, including husband Ranveer Singh, praised her appearance and supported the initiative.

Deepika’s ‘sunshine yellow’ gown was listed as part of the ‘Fresh off the Rack’ charity campaign, which aims to raise funds for various causes. The fact that it sold out within just 20 minutes speaks volumes about her influence and the power of fashion for a good cause.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to welcome their first child in September this year.