Deepika Padukone shares Diwali wishes, dons pink ethnic attire

Mumbai: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone greeted her social media fans and followers on Diwali by sharing pictures of her.

Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of her in which she could be seen dressed in pink ethnic attire.

Along with the pictures, she wished everyone on the occasion of Diwali by writing, “May this year be filled with light, good health and prosperity! Happy Diwali!”

The post which garnered more than 3 lakh like had numerous comments on it, but what caught the eyeballs was her husband Ranveer Sing’s comment, who wrote, “Baby baby baby.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s next.

She is also a part of ‘The Intern’ remake starring Amitabh Bachchan and will also be seen in ‘Pathan’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan.