Deepika Padukone to play Rani Roopmati, movie details inside

Mumbai: After Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela and Padmaavat, actress Deepika Padukone and maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali are gearing up for their fourth collaboration.

According to latest reports, Bhansali is keen on roping in Deepika for the lead role of his upcoming film Baiju Bawra. A source revealed to Pinkvilla that SLB is looking forward to casting Deepika as a dacoit queen Roopmati for his next.

“Ever since Bhansali decided to revisit Baiju Bawra, he was clear on getting Deepika on board the film to play the role of dacoit queen, Roopmati, from the 1952 original. Both Deepika and SLB have done multiple meetings to discuss the film and the character and the talks are in the advanced stage at the moment,” a source informed the news portal.

While an official confirmation is yet to come, the rumours have lefts the actress’ fans and movie buffs excited to her on big screen in another iconic avatar.

Speaking about Bajju Bawra, apart from Roopmati’s role, the four other key characters of Baiju Bawra include Baiju, Gauri, Tansen and Akbar.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who recently returned from Bengaluru to Mumbai, has an interesting set of projects in the pipeline including ’83’, ‘Fighter’, ‘Sanki’, ‘Pathan’, and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers’s 2015 hit Hollywood film ‘The Intern’.