Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone hospitalised

Mumbai: Veteran Indian badminton player and actor Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone got hospitalised in Bengaluru after being tested positive for COVID-19. It is being reported that, Deepika’s mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone have also been diagnosed with the virus.

According to reports, Prakash Padukone is doing fine now and all his parameters are normal. The legendary shuttler, who is the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Championships title in 1980, is likely to be discharged later this week.

Ujjala Padukone and Anisha Padukone are at home and undergoing treatment for COVID.

One the most revered figures in world badminton, Padukone had emerged as a role model of Indian sports during his playing days in the 1970s and 1980s.

Meanwhile, Deepika has been taking it to her Instagram account to raise awareness about one’s mental health as COVID 19 cases continue to surge in India.

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in ’83’ alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has ‘Baiju Bawra’, ‘Fighter’, ‘Sanki’, ‘Pathan’, and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers’s 2015 hit Hollywood film ‘The Intern’ in her kitty.