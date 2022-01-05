Deepika Padukone’s home tour: Photos, cost & more

Mumbai: Counted as one of the most sought after actresses in the current times, Deepika Padukone has made herself quite the reputation in Bollywood. She didn’t just stop there though and ventured into Hollywood too with XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside an action stalwart, Vin Diesel.

Deepika’s career journey & net worth

Having made her acting debut with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika has featured in many super hits like Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon ki Rasleela Ramleela, Padmaavat, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Piku, Tamaasha, among others.

With some enthralling projects lined up in her kitty, Deepika is one of the top-most independent actresses with respect to box-office collections. Accompanied by various brand endorsements, the 35-year-old star reportedly has a net worth of Rs 361 crores. As the actress turned 36 today, let’s walkthrough her beautiful home situated in the city if dreams!

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Home Sweet Home’

Being one of the highest-paid actresses with such hefty a net-worth, it is natural to have some really expensive things in her possession. Her Mumbai abode is one among.

The 26th floor of the 33 storeyed building is what the actress calls home and it is reportedly priced at a whopping 40cr. Located in Mumbai, it is a four bedroomed apartment and is much like her, a treat to the eye and it overlooks the city’s coast. Their flat’s decor comes with humble mix of plain pastels and retro vibe. The plants and beautiful curtains add to its charm and the cozy corners is another highlight of their home. Scroll down to see more inside pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s home.

What’s on her work front?

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone has Gehraiyaan which also stars starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Besides this, Deepika also will be seen in Project K with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.