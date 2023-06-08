Deepika Padukone’s latest Instagram move sparks divorce rumours again

Mumbai: From setting the screen on fire with their electrifying chemistry to the way they support each other through thick and thin, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are considered one of the most loved and hottest couples in Bollywood. They always melt millions of hearts with their crackling chemistry and never shy away from expressing love despite the rumours of disturbance in the ‘DeepVeer’ love paradise.

A couple of months ago, rumours were rife that ‘all is not well’ between the couple, and there was a buzz about them planning to separate as well. Speculations about the couple splitting up surfaced after some unverified reports and tweets about the same went viral. Since then, their marriage has been a topic of discussion among fans and media circles.

And now, the speculations about their separation have crawled back onto the internet once again.

Apparently, Deepika liked a post on social media about marriage and relationships which has now become a hot potato.

According to the latest report in Mirchi 9, the Pathaan actress liked a post on Instagram that read,

“Once you’re in a relationship you think it is going to last forever. But in reality, it only lasts when you’re both working for it. If one person stops working, it falls apart.”

The fact that she liked a post like this has become a topic of conversation for the netizens which ended up adding more fuel to the flames regarding their wedlock.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in a hush-hush manner at Lake Como in Italy in November 2018 after dating each other for ten years. Their love story started in the year 2013 on the sets of Ram Leela which is a modern adaption of William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ with an Indian twist.

(It is always important to wait for official confirmation from the celebrities and refrain from engaging in unnecessary gossip or spreading unverified information).