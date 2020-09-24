Deepika, Ranveer fly back to Mumbai from Goa

By MansoorPublished: 24th September 2020 9:32 pm IST
ranveer singh deepika padukone

Panaji: Actor Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh on Thursday flew back to Mumbai from Goa, ahead of her appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Deepika is slated to appear before the NCB in Mumbai in connection with a drug case on Saturday.

The couple arrived at Goa International Airport amid heavy security around 8 pm and boarded a chartered flight.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash will join the investigation on Friday, an NCB official had said earlier in the day.

The NCB, which began the inquiry after a drug angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation.

Source: PTI

