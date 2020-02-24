Deepika receives flak over ’83’ tweet

A+ A-

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone faced a backlash over her tweet on the role of Romi Dev in the upcoming film “’83”.

The actress posted her look as Romi on February 19. It was the tweet that accompanied the post that didn’t go down well with social media users.

“To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour.

“Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own…#thisis83,” she had captioned the image.

A user wrote: “Just to promote the film such a backward chatter. How annoying.”

Another said: “good God, ‘every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own’ has been happening since the dawn of time and needs to stop. NOW.”

“@deepikapadukone we aren’t in ’83 anymore. Patriarchy is dying; let’s look for those husbands who put their wife’s dream before their own, in the new millenia?” said one.

One user asked: “Will you out your career behind to promote your spouse career?”

“83” traces Kapil’s captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to defeat the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer will essay Kapil’s role in the film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment.

In his cricketing journey, Kapil is among the first players in the history of the game to have taken more than 400 wickets and scored over 5,000 runs in Tests.

“’83”, directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others.