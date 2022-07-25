Deepika Reddy is Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Academy’s new chair

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th July 2022 8:31 pm IST
Hyderabad-based Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy

Hyderabad: Acclaimed Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy was appointed as the chairwoman of the Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Academy by the Youth Advancement of Tourism and Culture Department here on Monday.

A press release issued by the department stated that Reddy is appointed as the chairman for a period of two years.

Reddy is the recipient of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi award and Kala Ratna award.

MS Education Academy

Reddy has been dancing for the last four decades. Currently, she runs a dance school named Deepanjali in the city.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button