Deepika surprises Ranveer with flowers, handwritten note

Earlier, Ranveer confessed how Deepika has been a support system to him since the beginning and even gave him tips to host this quiz show

By ANI|   Published: 15th October 2021 6:35 pm IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Instagram)

Mumbai: Who does not love surprises? No matter how big or small, receiving gifts from your loved ones is always special. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also loves receiving surprises from his wife and actor Deepika Padukone.

In fact, Deepika recently surprised Ranveer by sending flowers and a handwritten note to him on the first day of the shoot of his TV show ‘The Big Picture’, which will air on Colors from Saturday.

Talking about the same, Ranveer said, “On my first day, I was nervous and excited. Deepika sent me flowers and a handwritten note to wish me the very best for the show.”

Earlier, Ranveer confessed how Deepika has been a support system to him since the beginning and even gave him tips to host this quiz show.

The two will also be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83’.

