With 30 cr per film, Deepika is highest paid Bollywood actress; Know TOP 5

The glamorous world of cinema is an easy ticket to fame and stardom but only a lucky few get to enjoy it. The box office collections have often had the power to decide the kind of star you are. By managing to secure huge collections independently, the following actresses are rated the topmost and therefore are the highest-paid. The below list is as per the IMDb report.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

The beauty from Bangalore, Deepika is one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses and her career graph has seen just a high and roaring up ever since she stepped into the industry. With a series of blockbusters like Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, Piku and Tamasha, DP had quite a time making one after another super hit films.

Considering such huge successes, the actress takes home a hefty remuneration of a whopping 15-30 cr.

With projects like 83, Pathan, Fighter, and the remake of the Hollywood flick ‘The Intern’, the actress has her kitty full.

2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)

The desi girl of Bollywood has gone to videsh but according to her, her heart forever remains in India. After featuring in a Tv-series titled Quantico and a flick alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, her stocks have gone only up. Priyanka is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and has some pretty interesting projects lined both in Hollywood and Bollywood.

The Gunday actress has a remuneration of 15-25 crore and will next be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in a Zoya Akhtar directorial which will be based on an all-girls road trip titled Jee Le Zara.

3. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

With a staggering remuneration of 15-25 cr, the Dhoom 3 actress has been a prominent part of the Hindi Film Industry. Starring alongside many big names in Bollywood, the beauty from Britain has often won over the audience with her killer dance moves and gorgeous looks.

Some of her notable works are Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ek tha Tiger , Tiger Zinda Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang. She will next be seen alongside Salman Khan reprising her role as an ISI agent in Tiger 3 and is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe Saga, Sooryavanshi.

4. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Twitter)

After delivering a huge success with Queen, the controversial Kangana Ranaut has made herself quite the name for her acting skills. With films like Fashion, Tanu weds Manu and Manikarnika, her versatility knows no bounds. A staggering 27 crore is her remuneration and she was recently seen in the biopic of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalitha.

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

Following a debut under the Dharma Productions banner, Alia Bhatt has had quite a spectacular run in the industry. After having become the talk of the town for not knowing the President of India, she hushed the trollers with some immaculate performances.

Her acting skills were lauded after her stellar performances in Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi and Gully Boy. She has a remuneration of 23 cr per film.

She is all set to become a pan-India star as she currently awaits the release of RRR: Rise Roar Revolt, directed by S.S.Rajamouli. The Sadak 2 actress has various other exciting projects in her kitty like, Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, Gangubhai Kathiawadi, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and the super-awaited Brahmastra trilogy.