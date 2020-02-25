Deeply disturbed about Delhi happenings: Mamata

A+ A-

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she was “deeply disturbed and concerned” over the situation in Delhi even as the police here were asked to remain “extremely alert” to prevent any untoward incidents.

Speaking to media persons before leaving for Bhubaneswar to attend the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting to be held later this week, Banerjee appealed to everybody to “maintain peace”.

“We are deeply disturbed and concerned about the situation in Delhi.

“Ours is a country of peace, it takes everybody along, it is a secular country. There is no scope of any violence.. We appeal to all to maintain peace,” the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee said she was not sure what was going on in Delhi, but was keeping a watch on the situation.

Meanwhile, the city police top brass held a meeting during the day in view of the situation in Delhi where at least 10 people have died in violence following clashes between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protestors.

Senior officers, including all Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and officer-in-charges attended the meeting.

The police force has been asked to remain “extremely alert”, a source said.

West Bengal saw large-scale violence during anti-CAA protests in December last year when railway stations, trains and buses were torched and vandalised.

On Tuesday, a protest rally was organised in the city against the violence in the national capital.

The rally, organised by the ”No NRC Movement”, began from Moulali in central Kolkata but was stopped by the police before it could reach Esplanade.