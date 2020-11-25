Deeply saddened to hear about passing away of Ahmed Patel: Venkaiah Naidu

Syed AzamPublished: 25th November 2020 8:35 am IST
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, saying he was an able parliamentarian and maintained cordial relations with leaders across political spectrum.

Patel, 71, died early Wednesday morning. He had been critical for a few days and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The Congress leader had contracted COVID-19 and later developed complications.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel. He was an able parliamentarian and always maintained cordial relations with leaders across the political spectrum,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Naidu, who is also Rajya Sabha chairperson, extended condolences to the bereaved family members.

Source: PTI

