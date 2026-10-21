Hyderabad police reviews gun licences after deer poaching cases

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police is undertaking a citywide verification of gun licences following a series of alleged deer-hunting cases involving residents of the city in Telangana and neighbouring Karnataka, besides complaints of celebratory firing and the misuse of firearms at farmhouses.

Charminar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Khare said around 460 gun licences had been issued in the zone and that the police were vetting licence holders in view of complaints of weapons being used for hunting, celebratory firing and recreational activities at farmhouses.

The verification follows a series of wildlife-hunting cases reported in recent months, including incidents in Malakpet, Shadnagar, Kothur, and Karnataka. The police are examining whether licensed firearms are being used in violation of the conditions governing their possession and whether any licence holders are involved in illegal hunting.

3 from Malakpet arrested for hunting deer in Karnataka

In the latest case, Malakpet police arrested three residents of Teegalguda on October 20 for allegedly hunting deer in the Chimmanchod forest area of Chincholi taluk in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. Police seized a licensed .30-06 sporting rifle fitted with a night-vision telescope, eight live rounds, 12 used cartridges and other equipment. Investigators are also examining a mobile phone allegedly containing videos related to the hunt.

In another case on May 5, the Commissioner’s Task Force and Forest Department arrested six persons for allegedly hunting deer, peacocks, rabbits, wild boar and other wildlife in forest areas around Shadnagar and Makthal. Four airguns and a licensed sporting rifle with ammunition were seized. Police said the group had allegedly been involved in hunting for more than a year.

On September 28, Future City police apprehended nine persons and seized around 13 kg of suspected blackbuck meat and a rifle in a case linked to alleged hunting in the Makthal area near Narayanpet. In a separate case in Karnataka in August, six persons, including three Hyderabad residents, were arrested in connection with the alleged poaching of a blackbuck near Bidar.

Cases raise concern about wildlife meat supply

The cases have also raised concerns about the possible supply of illegally hunted wildlife meat to Hyderabad. In December 2025, the Rajendranagar Special Operations Team seized 15 kg of suspected deer meat from a premises at Suleman Nagar. In September 2025, two persons were arrested after 10 kg of deer meat and antlers were seized in a case linked to the Zaheerabad forest.

The citywide verification is intended to establish whether licence holders are complying with the prescribed conditions and to identify any violations. The police are examining complaints of firearms being used for hunting and other unauthorised activities. Further action will depend on the findings of the verification and the outcome of the individual cases.

Hunting protected wildlife is prohibited under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and possession of a licensed firearm does not confer permission to hunt protected species.