Defence infra of PSUs, OFB to be modernised: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Aug 10 : Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched modernization and upgradation of defence public sector undertakings and Ordnance Factory Board infrastructure on Monday as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self reliant India) initiative.

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call for Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and his 5-I formula of Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation will put the economy on a high growth trajectory.

He said,”Our government has made timely and thoughtful interventions during Covid-19 times like issuing negative list for import, increase in FDI limits, separate budget for domestic capital procurement and emphasis on indigenization.”

The minister added that the ban on imports of 101 defence items is a big step towards an Atma Nirbhar Bharat. This list of negative items contains not only small items but weapon systems of high and critical technology. More such items will be added to this list shortly which will save crores of rupees in imports.”

Singh said that the government will take more steps towards indigenisation and investment in defence infrastructure and expansion in defence manufacturing capability.

“These steps will create big opportunities for the Indian defence industry,” he said.

Rajnath Singh said, “Defence industry has always been the forerunner of cutting-edge technologies world across and hence self-reliance in Defence is a tall task which needs whole hearted involvement of all to be fruitful.” He added, “The defence industries have been the force behind the Armed Forces. Today we are proud of our Defence PSUs and OFB for their continued support and sustained efforts towards this.”

Under upgradation of facilities, Pinaka Rocket Complex at Ordnance Factory Chanda has launched upgradation of facilities to meet the enhanced requirement of Pinaka and other rockets. Upgradation facilities have also launched for the assembly and testing facility for Stabilized Remote Control Gun Systems at Ordnance Factory Trichy. All of this are critical requirements towards defence preparedness.

“Modernization of facilities at Ordnance Factory Dehradun will serve the purpose of manufacturing of high-end Optoelectronic products for T-90 Tanks,” the minister said.

Bharat Electronics Ltd has launched a fully indigenised Maareech Integration facility for manufacturing, integration and testing of Anti-Torpedo Defence System which has been designed by DRDO.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has handed over the 500th AL-31FP overhauled engine to the IAF which are mounted on its most lethal frontline fighter aircraft Su-30MKI. It has been done by the Koraput Division of HAL.

BEML has set up Industrial Design Centre at Bengaluru as part of its new infrastructure creation. The Centre is focusing on implementing factors of Industrial Design and Human Factors as a part of developmental strategies for setting the global benchmarking in Industrial Design and Ergonomics in Products. It is proposed to develop this facility further as a national facility and would be offered to the industry in the next stage.

Under modernisation of facilities, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. has enhanced the capability at its Raja Bagan Dockyard to meet the production requirement for the ongoing prestigious P17A project.

New infrastructure has been created in the shape of foundation laying of Seeker Facility Center (SFC) at BDL, a new modular facility for manufacturing of Missile System (RF Seeker) that will reduce import dependence for seekers. Foundation laying for Warheads Production Facility at BDL for manufacturing and testing of indigenously developed warheads required for Konkurs-M, Invar, Akash, Astra missiles etc. has also been done. The facility being modular will cater to all futuristic missile warheads with incremental modifications.

A new state of the art Steel Preparation Shop (SPS) at GSL was inaugurated on Monday that will enable indigenous construction of high technology Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) hull MCMVs along with other supporting infrastructure for the country.

MIDHANI under its Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainable Development Policy has set up a state-of-the-art Skill Development Center and named it Center of Excellence – Special Materials. This facility will primarily focus on Promoting applied research for the development of Special Materials used in aerospace, defence, nuclear, space and other strategic areas.

