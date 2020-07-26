Defence Minister honours Kargil martyrs

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday remembered brave soldiers of the armed forces who fought Pakistani troops and intruders during the Kargil War 21 years ago. The minister laid a wreath and paid homage to the martyred soldiers at the National War Memorial.

India observed the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 and remembered its brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the nation.

On the occasion, the minister said, “On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay, I would like to salute the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces who fought the enemy under the most challenging conditions that the world had witnessed in recent history.”

This day commemorates the success of Operation Vijay which was launched by the armed forces to recapture Indian territories occupied by Pakistani intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector in 1999.

The minister paid gratitude to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation and bowed to their families, who despite losing their loved ones, remained steadfast in their support of the national resolve in driving out the enemies from Indian territory.

“I am also grateful to those who despite becoming disabled in battle, continue to serve the country in their own ways and have set examples worthy of emulation by the nation,” Singh said.

He also said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is indeed a celebration of India’s proud tradition of outstanding military service, exemplary valour and sacrifice.

“The unwavering courage and patriotism of our armed forces has ensured that India is safe and secure,” said the minister.

