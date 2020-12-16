Defence Minister to review parade at Air Force Academy

Hyderabad, Dec 16 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will review the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal here on December 19.

The parade, with full military splendour, will mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various branches of Indian Air Force. Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest and reviewing officer of the passing out parade.

He will confer the President’s Commission to the Graduating trainees. The ceremony includes presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to the flight cadets who would be successfully completing flying and navigation training, respectively, a defence statement said.

Rajnath Singh will also be awarding ‘Wings’ to officers of the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard and officers from friendly foreign countries on successful completion of their flying training at Air Force Academy.

The flight cadet from flying branch standing first in the Order of Merit will be awarded with the Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for excelling in overall training. The awardee will have the privilege of commanding the parade besides receiving the President’s Plaque for being the best trainee. The reviewing officer will also present the President’s Plaque to those who stand first in the overall merit in flying and ground duty Branches.

As a custom, on the eve of the Graduation Parade, the reviewing officer will attend the ceremonial dinner and interact with the graduating flight cadets. During this event, he will award trophies to the flight cadets who have excelled in their respective streams.

The event will also have an aerobatic display by the SU-30 aircraft, the famous Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, Sarang Helicopter Display Team, Pilatus PC-7 trainer and a fly past by formations of PC-7, Kiran and Hawk aircraft.

Autumn term CGP heralds a milestone event in the annals of history of AFA as the current 206th Course happens to be the 100th course at this academy. AFA will be celebrating its Golden Jubilee year in 2021 as the academy completes fifty glorious years of its existence since January 16, 1971.

