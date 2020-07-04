Defence Ministry rubbishes rumours over Modi’s visit to hospital in Leh

New Delhi: Ministry of Defence rubbished rumours that triggered after Modi visited a military hospital in Leh.

On Friday, PM visited the hospital where he interacted with soldiers, who were injured in the Galwan Valley clashes and are undergoing treatment.

Reaction of Twitterati

After photos of the visit went viral on social media, some of the Twitterati started raising questions.

One of them wrote, ” Nearly 3 weeks have passed – Look at the number of Indian soldiers are still being treated in a hospital in Leh, who were injured in the clash with Chinese troops. For Modi’s ‘photo shoot’, their number and identity get exposed!”. He further wrote, ” BTW, Is this really a hospital or a youth hostel? I have never seen a hospital only with beds without a single medical equipment”.

Another person wrote, “Did the PM’s Office ask for a hospital ward to be staged… with soldiers being made to fake injury… so our PM can get a feel good photo op?”.

In response to the questions raised by them, ex-military reservist and HC lawyer Navdeep Singh wrote, ” The injuries could be minor but soldiers are kept in a relaxed & congenial environment, away from fellow patients & troops, for recuperation & debriefing purposes, after every such incident, not only for physical purposes but mental well being & security”.

Defence Ministry rubbishes rumours

To put an end on the controversy, the Ministry of Defence issued a clarification and dismissed the rumours. The Ministry said that the visit was neither staged nor a marketing gimmick.

‘Age of expansionism over’: Modi’s message to China

Meanwhile, Modi on a visit to Ladakh on Friday issued a clear warning to China without naming it, saying that the “age of expansionism is over.”

Addressing the armed forces, he said, “The age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History has been witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to retreat.”

This assertion by Modi in the Ladakh region is extremely significant given the ongoing tension at the LAC with China in eastern Ladakh, barely 18 days after a violent stand-off.