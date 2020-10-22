Defer any protest, rallies till Oct 31, appeals Delhi Police

New Delhi, Oct 22 : With status quo in respect of prohibition on gatherings and large congregations at public places up to October 31, the Delhi Police on Thursday appealed to people to defer any protests, dharnas or rallies in the city till the time these orders issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) are in force.

Police also warned of action against those violating these orders.

“All individuals and groups are requested to defer any plans for organising any protests, dharnas, rallies till such time the DDMA’s prohibitory orders are in force. Violations of the prohibitory orders of the DDMA would invite action as per law,” DCP, New Delhi, Eish Singhal said.

He appealed to public, including members of political, social, religious, NGOs, and civil society groups, to adhere to the prohibitory orders and guidelines issued by the DDMA.

All social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions, other gatherings and large congregations shall continue to be prohibited throughout Delhi till October 31, it stated.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.