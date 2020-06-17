Deferment of salaries, pensions in TS: Ordinance promulgated

Hyderabad: Telangana State Government issued an ordinance to make special provision for the deferment of salaries and pensions.

As the Legislature of the State is not in session, the ordinance was promulgated in the name of Governor of Telangana State.

Special provision

The ordinance makes a provision for deferment of any payment in part, due and payable to any person, institution and any pay, pension and remuneration in part, to any employee, any pensioner and any other person, in the event of disaster and public health emergency in the state and for the matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

In the ordinance which is valid for six months, it is stated, “notwithstanding anything contained in any other law, rule or order or code or judgment or order of any court or tribunal, the government is competent to defer any payment due and payable to any person or institution in part, to the extent not exceeding half of the amount due or payable for such period for the management of the situation arising out of such disaster or public health emergency or otherwise”.

Application for TS institutions

It is also applicable for any institution owned or controlled or aided by the Government including aided schools and college teachers, local self-government institutions, statutory bodies, universities, corporations, aided educational institutions and such other institutions.

