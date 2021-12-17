Defying Khattar, namaz offered in open in Gurugram

Gurugram: Despite Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s announcement that “offering namaz in public places cannot be tolerated”, it was again offered at six places under heavy police deployment in Gurugram on Friday.

On December 10, during his visit to Gurugram, Khattar had asserted that offering namaz in the open “will not be tolerated” and an amicable solution to the matter would be found in a fresh approach.

The Chief Minister had said that the government has withdrawn the permission given to offer Friday prayers at certain designated sites. Offering public prayers is leading to clashes and that should not happen, he had said.

Earlier, Hindu and Muslim organisations had agreed on 18 new sites for open Friday prayers, including 12 mosques, dargahs, Waqf board properties and six public areas.

“As many as 1,500 to 2,000 people used to offer namaz at the Leisure Valley ground for a long time. This site is a designated site among the six which were approved by the Imam organisation and Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti. However, if someone raises objections, we will find other solutions,” member of Gurugram Imam organsiation, Tohreeq Ahmed, told IANS.

“We request the Muslim community to leave the spot after offering namaz, park their vehicles near the site and not on the road,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amit Arya, Haryana Chief Minister’s media advisor, told over phone that it is quite shocking that despite the Khattar’s announcement, namaz is being offered in the open.

“The district administration should find out an amicable solution to the matter,” he said.

“If Friday namaz is offered in open anywhere in Gurugram, it is a violation of Haryana Chief Minister’s announcement. However, apart from 12 mosques, dargahs, Waqf board properties, six private locations were allocated for the Friday namaz but the same was withdrawn by the government. We will raise this issue before the state government,” said Rajeev Mittal, spokesperson of Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti.