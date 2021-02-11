Degree student rape case; 10 special police teams formed to trace culprits

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have formed 10 special teams to apprehend the culprits allegedly involved rape of a degree student in Ghatkesar area.

On February 10,the youngster was allegedly kidnapped by the suspect from Nagaram around 6 pm while she was returning from college. Later, she was dragged into a nearby bush and was raped.

She was later abandoned on the road by the suspect, who fled the scene. The locals who noticed her informed the police and shifted her to a private hospital in Medipally

Based on the complaint of the mother of the victim woman about kidnapping of her daughter, Keesara police have registered a case.

After recieving call on dial 100, the victim woman was traced in Ghatkesar limits and she was sent for medical care.

Since the victim girl was unable to give her statement immediately due to trauma.

On February 11, Investigating officer SHO Keesara recorded her statement and sent her for medical examination.

DCP Malkajigiri Rakshitha K Murthy is personally supervising the investigation.