Delay in heritage panel formation: Telangana HC seeks affidavit from govt within 10 days

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Monday expressed concerns over the destruction of rock formations in Telangana. The bench said that thousands of rock formations have been destroyed in the past 20 years.

According to a report published in the Times of India, while hearing a plea that was filed by social activist Perala Sekhar Rao against the destruction of rocks at Kokapet, the court sought the status of the heritage committee.

Reply to it, state counsel Harender Pershad said that it is not yet completed. Reacting to it, the bench gave 10 days’ time to HMDA and the state government to submit an affidavit.

While hearing the petition, Justice Vijaysen recalled his school days and said that big rocks that used to be picnic spots are missing.

Meanwhile, HMDA counsel S Niranjan Reddy said that the fear of the petitioner is baseless as Kokapet rocks are part of 25 notified heritage rocks.

It may be mentioned that HMDA is the agency that is responsible for protecting the rock formations. It is the responsibility of the agency to include natural rock formations into a schedule under the Telangana Heritage (Protection, Preservation. Conservation and Maintenance) Act, 2017.